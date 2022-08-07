MDCAT to begin on Aug 15

Islamabad : The regulator for medical and dental education in the country, PMC, has announced the schedule of the countrywide Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for registered candidates.

The MDCAT 2022 will be held online across the country from August 15 to September 30 in three phases. The first test will be held given between August 15 and August 31, the second from September 5 to 20 and the third special one on September 30 for those who missed the previous two for being down with COVID-19.

Sitting and passing it is mandatory for admission to medical and dental colleges. This year, around 200,000 students are sitting the MDCAT, almost 70,000 more than last year's. Every day, around 6,100 candidates will appear in the test in major cities.