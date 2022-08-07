Allied hospitals to remain on high alert, OPDs closed for 3 days

Rawalpindi : The three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital would remain on high alert on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haraam, Monday and Tuesday, to provide emergency medical cover to public however outpatient departments at the allied hospitals would not operate for three days, from today to Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar, however, said that special arrangements have been made at the three teaching hospitals to deal with any bigger emergency if needed during Muharram holidays.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, he said that OPDs would not operate for next three days however accident and emergency departments have been further strengthened and almost all senior doctors and consultants would remain on call to deal with, God forbid, any emergency or disaster. The emergency departments at the allied hospitals would receive new patients as the outpatient departments would not operate from Sunday to Tuesday.

Professor Umar added that he himself would monitor working of the staff during Muharram holidays and it has been ensured that every patient would be accommodated as per requirement. Special arrangements have already been made at the emergency departments of the three teaching hospitals to accommodate patients reaching the hospitals.

The main operation theatres at the allied hospitals would not operate during Ashura though OTs at the emergency departments would be operational during the holidays. The routine list of surgeries would not be entertained however the allied hospitals have made arrangements under disaster management plan that would immediately be implemented in case of any disaster during the holidays.

The main medical stores of the allied hospitals in town would remain closed. Heads of almost all departments including medicine, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics and general surgery would monitor working in their respective departments during Muharram holidays and the administrative staff has been asked to remain on toes to check arrangements made for emergencies.

On 9th and 10th of Muharram, surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthetists and specialists would remain on call at the allied hospitals while all the ambulances available at the teaching hospitals would be ready to operate immediately in case of any emergency.

It is important that registrar level doctors from surgery, medicine and gynaecology departments would remain available at the allied hospitals round the clock during the holidays while senior registrars from all departments would also be on call.

It is worth mentioning here that medical cover to general public and individuals attending processions during Muharram is being provided through coordinated efforts of the allied hospitals, emergency medical service ‘Rescue 1122’ and district health department.