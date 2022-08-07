PIMS begins test run for child emergency room

Islamabad : The capital city's largest government hospital, PIMS, has begun the 'test run' for its modern, well-equipped emergency room for children.

The facility set up with the help of NGO ChildLife Foundation in record six months will open its doors to patients in a couple of weeks, according to Dr Abid Malik, chairman of the PIMS Board of Governors.

He told 'The News' that the emergency room would provide free care to children round the clock and thus, helping improve the quality of services offered to patients, who come in not only from the Islamabad Capital Territory but also from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Abid said not only would ChildLife Foundation give away free medicines to patients but it would also provide the medical facility with doctors, paramedics and nurses and bear the cost of their salaries and other benefits. He said that manpower would help the hospital post staff members to other places to address the short-staffing issue.

The BoG chairman said serious efforts were being made by the BoG to upgrade the hospital, especially its Children's Hospital and Mother and Child Health Care Centre, with the help of the Japanese aid agency, JICA.

ChildLife Foundation CEO Dr Ahson Rabbani said the PIMS emergency room, the 12th by his organisation in the country, would help improve child survival.

He said the ChildLife Foundation had pioneered a groundbreaking approach to tackle the above problems by providing free and quality emergency treatment to children across the country and was following an adopt-and-operate model to modernise and manage the children's emergency rooms in government hospitals, where the sickest and poorest children could access quality care 24/7.

"We [ChildLife Foundation] have provided quality emergency care to over four million children across the country since our establishment in 2011. We’re growing fast, with our 12th emergency room at PIMS and more telemedicine satellite centres upcoming this year," he said.