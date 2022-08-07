Special girl raped by two close relatives

LAHORE : Two persons in the limits of Sherakot police station raped a special girl.

Police arrested the two accused Sajjad and Tanveer alias Tanna from Saggian late at night. Both the accused happened to be close relatives of the victim. Chief Minister and IG had taken notice of the incident and directed to provide justice to the victim girl.

Two injured in firing incidents: Two citizens were shot and injured in the firing incidents in the limits of Factory Area and Qila Gujjar Singh police stations on Saturday. A 40-year-old man identified as Iqbal dispenser was shot and injured in Qila Gujjar Singh area. The accused Fahad escaped from the scene. The accused Fahad happened to be Iqbal's neighbour. In another incident, a 19-year-old youth was shot and injured by unknown persons in the limits of Factory Area. According to the police, the victim Noor Wali was shot in the leg. The injured was shifted to the hospital.

Boy abducted: A 13-year-old boy was abducted from Badami Bagh police area on Saturday. The boy was identified as Khabib. The victim's father said that when he contacted his son on his phone, a woman received his call and demanded money for his son's release. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

174 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 788 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 07 people died whereas 733 were injured. Out of this, 505 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas; Rescue Medical Teams treated 328 minor injured victims at the incident sites. The statistics showed that 174 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 186 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 60 in Faisalabad with 65 victims and at third is Gujranwala with 59 road accidents and 66 victims.

Motorbikes were involved in majority (61%) road accidents in the provincial metropolis. Further, the analysis showed that 379 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 94 pedestrians, and 367 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The details further revealed that 840 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 529 males and 311 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 176 were under 18 years of age, 431 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 197 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 655 motorbikes, 56 auto-rickshaws, 81 motorcars, 17 vans, were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.