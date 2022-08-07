Suspect involved in May 16 blast in Boulton Market arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the Kharadar bombing in May.

According to the CTD, the suspect, identified as Sheraz Ahmed, was a member of a backup team of a Sindhi nationalist group, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), which was responsible for the Kharadar explosion.

The man was arrested during a raid conducted on Hub River Road. The CTD also claimed to have seized arms and explosives from his possession.

The investigators were able to trace and arrest him with the help of information provided by his companion, Dildar Ali, a policeman who was arrested in June by the CTD for his involvement in the Kharadar blast on May 16 this year, in which a woman was killed and 12 others, including three policemen, were injured.

The main target of the explosion was a police mobile van that was travelling on a street of the Boulton Market in Kharadar where an improvised explosive device (IED) had been attached to a parked motorcycle.

Ali was employed at the Rapid Response Force (RRF) of the Sindh police. He was found to be a member of the SRA. He was also reportedly involved in money laundering.

The woman who was killed in the explosion was identified as 30-year-old Sania, mother of four. She was a home-based woman worker who decorated dupattas at her home and sold them in markets.

She had gone to the market to buy clothes and the blast occurred when her son had stopped a rickshaw to return home from the market. As the rickshaw stopped, it caused a traffic jam in the street and the police vehicle started to blow horn to tell the rickshaw driver to park the vehicle at a side.

The explosion in the Boulton Market occurred four days after a similar IED blast in the Saddar area had left a teenage boy dead and nine injured. In that explosion, terrorists had planted an IED on a bicycle that was parked on Daudpota Road. The device was detonated as a Coast Guards vehicle came near the bicycle.

The two terrorist blasts took place within a month of the suicide attack in the University of Karachi (KU) on April 26, in which three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani van driver lost their lives and four others, including two Rangers officials and a Chinese tutor, were injured.

The suicide attack was carried out by a woman, Shari Baloch, of the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army. She exploded herself outside the Confucius Institute of the KU when a van carrying Chinese teachers came near her.