Thai nightclub fire kills 14

SATTAHIP, Thailand: Thailand’s prime minister on Friday ordered an investigation into a massive blaze that tore through a nightclub, killing at least 14 people.
The fire broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Chonburi province’s Sattahip district, about 150-km southeast of Bangkok. Video footage posted by a rescue service showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze, as a huge fire raged in the background. Chalit Chotisupakarn, who escaped with burns to his arms and torso, described scenes of panic and desperation as people struggled to get out of the building.
WASHINGTON: A man and woman in their late seventies were pronounced dead, and two others remained in critical...
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Friday overturned a landmark ruling that had enabled mothers with...
PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged the international community to reject the Myanmar...
MONTREAL: Canada announced on Friday it will ban the import of handguns beginning on August 19, as part of a wider...
TEHRAN: Iran on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to release one of its nationals arrested during the Haj pilgrimage, as...
WASHINGTON: The US Republican Party announced on Friday that it will hold its 2024 presidential nominating convention...
Comments