Malaysian citizenship ruling on babies born abroad overturned

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Friday overturned a landmark ruling that had enabled mothers with foreign spouses to automatically pass on their nationality to children born overseas.
A Malaysian woman with a foreign spouse who gives birth abroad cannot automatically pass on her nationality. Similar restrictions do not apply to Malaysian men, who enjoy a straight path to citizenship for their offspring.
A group of Malaysian mothers had challenged what it said were discriminatory citizenship rules, arguing they breached constitutional equality guarantees, and won before the High Court last September. But the Southeast Asian country’s government appealed the verdict, arguing the rules were in line with the constitution.
