US urges rejection of Myanmar junta ‘sham’ elections

PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged the international community to reject the Myanmar junta’s "sham elections" planned for next year, saying they would be neither free nor fair.
The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during the 2020 elections, in which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) trounced a military-backed party. Myanmar has been in turmoil ever since, with fighting across swathes of the country and the economy in tatters even as the junta says it plans to hold fresh polls next August.
SATTAHIP, Thailand: Thailand’s prime minister on Friday ordered an investigation into a massive blaze that tore...
WASHINGTON: A man and woman in their late seventies were pronounced dead, and two others remained in critical...
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Friday overturned a landmark ruling that had enabled mothers with...
MONTREAL: Canada announced on Friday it will ban the import of handguns beginning on August 19, as part of a wider...
TEHRAN: Iran on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to release one of its nationals arrested during the Haj pilgrimage, as...
WASHINGTON: The US Republican Party announced on Friday that it will hold its 2024 presidential nominating convention...
Comments