US urges rejection of Myanmar junta ‘sham’ elections

PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged the international community to reject the Myanmar junta’s "sham elections" planned for next year, saying they would be neither free nor fair.

The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during the 2020 elections, in which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) trounced a military-backed party. Myanmar has been in turmoil ever since, with fighting across swathes of the country and the economy in tatters even as the junta says it plans to hold fresh polls next August.