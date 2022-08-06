Republican Party to hold 2024 convention

WASHINGTON: The US Republican Party announced on Friday that it will hold its 2024 presidential nominating convention in Wisconsin, a state narrowly won by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.
The Republican National Committee said the convention will take place in Milwaukee, the largest city in the northern swing state. The Republican and Democratic parties traditionally hold a huge convention several months before the November election to officially name their presidential nominees.
The RNC did not set a date for the Milwaukee convention but it is expected to be held in July or August 2024. The Democratic Party has not yet decided on the site for its 2024 convention but has narrowed down the choice to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston or New York. Former Republican president Donald Trump has hinted on multiple occasions recently that he may seek the party’s nomination in 2024.
SATTAHIP, Thailand: Thailand’s prime minister on Friday ordered an investigation into a massive blaze that tore...
WASHINGTON: A man and woman in their late seventies were pronounced dead, and two others remained in critical...
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Friday overturned a landmark ruling that had enabled mothers with...
PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged the international community to reject the Myanmar...
MONTREAL: Canada announced on Friday it will ban the import of handguns beginning on August 19, as part of a wider...
TEHRAN: Iran on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to release one of its nationals arrested during the Haj pilgrimage, as...
Comments