Russia expels 14 Bulgarian diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was expelling 14 Bulgarian consular and embassy staff in response to Sofia’s "unmotivated" decision to expel Russian diplomatic personnel as tensions rage over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
Multiple European countries have expelled Russian diplomats after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, with Russia responding in kind. Bulgaria in June said it was expelling 70 Russian diplomatic staff, the biggest number ordered out in one-go from the Balkan nation. Sofia also announced the temporary closure of Russia’s consulate general in Ruse in northern Bulgaria.
