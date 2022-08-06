Three migrants dead in Hungarian car crash

BUDAPEST: Three migrants were killed and 11 injured in a road collision in southern Hungary on Friday that police said was caused by a human trafficker.

The collision occurred near the village of Bocsa, 122-km south of Budapest around 2:00 am, police said in a statement. A vehicle carrying 15 passengers failed to stop at a police checkpoint and crashed head-on into another before bursting into flames, the statement on the police website said. Two of the passengers were killed at the scene, while a third died later in hospital, it said.