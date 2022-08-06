Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the ‘Russian world’ and our traditional values".
Moscow said the bans came in retaliation for Canada’s sanctions against Russian figures including journalists and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in June and July. Russia also accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of aiming to insult.
