Expat files reference with SJC against CEC

ISLAMABAD: A reference has been filed with the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the commission for their alleged misconduct in the recent verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.
Expat Aslam Malik has filed the reference through Advocate Azhar Siddique.The petitioner submitted that the ECP decision regarding overseas Pakistanis was against the Constitution, adding that both the CEC and members of the ECP had violated their oaths.
Similarly, he submitted that the CEC had violated the ECP code of conduct and failed to discharge his constitutional obligation in letter and spirit.The petitioner prayed that the Supreme Judicial Council should order removal of the Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the ECP.
