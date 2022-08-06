Three killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: Three people were killed over ‘Karo Kari’ in different incidents on Friday in Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Sukkur.

A man Fazul Hussain shot his cousin Nawaz Chandio dead after alleging him for ‘Karo Kari’ in village Shahi Khan Chandio of district Qambar-Shahdadkot and managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted body to a local hospital and said the investigation was in progress to arrest the killer.

In another incident of similar nature, some unidentified armed man shot a motorcyclist, identified as Altaf Brohi, in which he died while being shifted to a local hospital in Naudero of district Larkana. The parents of deceased accused Waheed and Javed Maitlo to allegedly shot dead their son over the issue of ‘Karo Kari’.