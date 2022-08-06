KS body hands over 2,000 food packages to NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre handed over another consignment of 20 emergency relief trucks, carrying 190 tonnes of essential food packages to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the flood-affected people in Balochistan and other regions.

According to the Centre, a total of 2,000 food packages will help flood victims in Balochistan and north of the country. Each food package comprises food items weighing 95kg, including 80kg of flour, five litres of cooking oil, 5kg of sugar, 5kg of gram pulses.

The food bags will be distributed among 14,000 people. The KSrelief had already distributed 3,000 food packages among the flood-hit people in six districts of Balochistan, including Lesbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Killa Saifullah and Killa Abdullah last week.