By-election on four NA seats in KP on Sept 25

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital and three other districts of the province are to witness another by-election next month.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections on four National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on September 25. Amid the uncertainty about whether the assemblies will complete tenure or otherwise, a number of candidates have already planned to contest the by-polls.

The four seats in the NA fell vacant after the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Members of the National Assembly -- Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Mohammad Khan, Shaukat Ali and Fakhar Zaman -- were accepted by Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf. They had tendered resignations around four months back. According to the ECP, the nomination papers for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram can be submitted from August 10 till August 13. The list of the candidates will be released on August 14.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers can be filed till August 20 on which decision will be made by August 25. Candidates can withdraw nomination papers till August 27. The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on August 29 while polling will be held on September 25. The ECP has issued a schedule for the one seat reserved for women after the resignation of PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar was accepted.

The ECP said there were no names in the list submitted by the PTI and this was why the election schedule had to be announced. Nomination papers for the reserved seats can be submitted from August 10 till August 13. The initial list will be released on August 14. Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on August 29. According to the ECP, PTI can submit its list of priority candidates by the 13th of this month.