Al-Zaabi personally facilitating Pak-UAE economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, has been putting up efforts to enhance economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador has personally facilitated such efforts, the sources said and pointed out the keenness of Pakistan and the UAE to continue cooperation in various fields, including gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, biotechnology, agricultural technology, logistics, digital communications, e-commerce and financial services.

The sources maintained that Pakistan welcomed all such actions that were helpful in improving the economy of the two countries. The UAE is among the countries that have throughout been generously coming forward whenever an opportunity arises. Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi frequently meets the high-ups and authorities concerned in this regard.