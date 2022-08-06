Plantation drive at IIU

Islamabad : Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday hoisted the national flag at the International Islamic University (IIU) in connection with the Independence Day celebrations and planted a sapling on the campus as part of the ongoing plantation campaign and commended the university for furthering the cause of modern and Islamic education.

He said Pakistan was the centre of the hopes of Muslim Ummah.

Referring to Pak-Saudi relations, he said Islamabad was grateful to Riyadh, especially the custodian of the two holy mosques, for cooperation in all fields and that the ties would increase further.General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (Punjab) Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said the IIU was a galaxy of students from different countries.