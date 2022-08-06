Senate body seeks report on revival of PMDC bill

Islamabad : Deputy Chairman of the Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Friday directed the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services to produce a report on the Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Bill, 2022, meant to revive the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in the house immediately after ‘Ashura’.

Replying to a point of order raised by State Law Minister Malik Shahadat Awan in the Senate, the deputy chairman said it was a very important bill, which should be passed as soon as possible, but the relevant committee had failed to present the report within the stipulated time.

Minister Shahadat Awan asked the chair to direct the standing committee's chairman to present the report after two days but unfortunately, it couldn't so far be presented in the house.

He said the bill had already been passed by the National Assembly and the committee must fulfil its responsibility to approve it without using delaying tactics.

Chairman of the Committee Muhammad Humayun Mohmand said the house would understand the importance of the bill and the report couldn't finalise in a short time as it was the problem of the doctors, who served the people. He said the bill needed deliberations by and consultations among all stakeholders.