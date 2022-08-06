‘Punjab a centre of interest for investors’

LAHORE:Executive Director Commercial for Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Mohammed Omer said that Punjab has always been a centre of interest for domestic and international investors because of its geographical significance, skilled workforce and fertile land.

To facilitate the domestic and international investors we have suggested a separate mechanism for the repatriation of funds. "We have to work on factors of business ease to boost economic activities in the region.

To attract foreign investors first, we have to focus on our local investors. The province of Punjab has great investment potential by developing a comprehensive investment policy, this potential can be materialised to secure maximum investments", he said.