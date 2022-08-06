Calligraphy exhibition ends

LAHORE:A calligraphy exhibition, which began on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, concluded on Friday. As many as 26 art works including one from Saudi Arabia, were on display during the calligraphy exhibition organised by VSCOPK in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council. Alhamra is making special efforts for the promotion and development of calligraphy art and in this regard, workshops and classes have also been organised in the summer camp.