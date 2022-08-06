LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director-General Umar Jehangir Friday held a meeting at Jilani Park headquarters regarding monsoon plantation drive.

All PHA directors briefed the DG on the drive. The plantation drive of year 2022-23 was also discussed in the meeting. Addressing the participants, the DG said the PHA would plant 500,000 saplings by 2023 under monsoon plantation drive and the PHA had planted 120,000 saplings in different areas of the city this year.