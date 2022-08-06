UHS approves audit of postgraduate programmes

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Syndicate Friday approved a third-party audit of postgraduate academic programmes before developing any strategy for the future.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore chaired the 70th meeting of the UHS Syndicate and approved the transfer of staff between university departments to reorganise the existing management system. Besides, it was decided to hire consultants for developing a proper documentation and record retrieval system. The UHS VC apprised the members that the PC-1 of the varsity's Jinnah Campus entailed shifting nine departments to the new campus. The body agreed that the shifting process should be expedited. It was also agreed that paucity of staff must not affect the working of the university and, therefore, vacant academic and administrative positions be filled on a priority basis. The syndicate members expressed full confidence in the VC and gave him a free hand to take necessary administrative decisions as per his statutory powers.

Sudan varsity VC visits Shalamar Hospital: Dr A Raouf A Wahab Alotaibi, the Vice President, University of Science and Technology, Sudan visited Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) on Friday.

Shahid Hussain, Chairman Board of Trustees, Prof Zahid Bashir, Principal, Shalamar Medical & Dental College and Dr Ayesha Nauman, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital welcomed the guest and briefed on the quality of medical, nursing and allied health education and health services provided to patients at SIHS.

The foreign guest discussed opportunities for collaboration with SIHS in areas of curriculum development, student and faculty exchange & research. He also visited different departments of the institute.