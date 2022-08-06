IG orders strict action against criminals

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that intelligence-based operations should be accelerated against criminals in South Punjab's Kacha area and supervisory officers should monitor these operations to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

IG Punjab directed that coordination should be done with other forces if necessary for the operation in the riverbed area (Katcha) and there should be no shortage in the supply of necessary equipment and modern weapons including bulletproof jackets to the personnel deployed in the operation area.

IG Punjab said that the safety of the police officers and jawans performing their duties on the front line is the first priority. IG Punjab directed that the police teams should play their effective role in the ongoing government activities to help the flood-affected citizens and the staff posted at the river check posts should make patrolling on motor boats more effective.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that effective measures should be taken in consultation with all stakeholders to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order during Muharram and advance measures should be taken for foolproof security of main processions and Majalis of Ashura Day.

Faisal Shahkar directed that the police teams should continue regular search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in sensitive districts and officers should be seen in the field on the occasion of Ashura Day. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed that strict action should be taken against spreading religious hatred. He stressed upon strict implementation of the rules laid down in the National Action Plan at any cost. He issued these orders today during presiding over a high-level meeting at the Additional IG South Punjab office.

On this occasion, Addl IG south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements of Muharram and ongoing operation against criminal gangs in Rajanpur Katcha area of South Punjab.

IG Punjab visited various branches of Additional IG South Punjab office and reviewed the working of the staff. IG Punjab directed that the problems of the people of South Punjab should be solved at the local level and justice should be ensured at the grass root level.

IG Punjab directed the officers to ensure strict implementation of the instructions issued by the Interior Department and the Punjab Government regarding Muharram. He stressed upon taking strict legal action without discrimination on any attempt to disrupt peace.

Regional Police Officer Multan Rifat Mukhtar Raja, CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haider, AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat, DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran, DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar were also present in the meeting.