Jhoola, Tazia processions taken out

LAHORE: The mourning activities of Ashura stepped up on Friday with several processions of Jhoola (Shabeeh-e-Gahwara-e-Hazrat Ali Asghar) having a replica of his baby cot were taken out from different parts of the city.

The Jhoola processions and Tazias were taken out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Asghar, the youngest and six-month old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Hazrat Ali Asghar, according to historians and Zakereen, was shot in the throat by a three-pronged arrow by the official army on Muharram 9 and he was laid to rest the same day.

The processions passed through their traditional routes with mourners beating their chests and reciting Nohas and Marsias commemorating Hazrat Ali Asghar (RA) and all beautiful memories associated with him.

Apart from that, the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out from some localities of the city. A number of Majalis were also held in which Zakereen highlighted torments inflicted on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The Jhoola processions carried replica cots which look like a mausoleum from outside but from inside it is cot-like, and several colourful children clothes, fruit, toys and other souvenirs are put in it.

A lot of people use offerings for the fulfillment of their wishes. Especially childless couples make special wishes by putting such baby souvenirs in the Jhoola processions. The baby clothes inside the cot were soaked in red colour to imitate the blood soaked clothes of Hazrat Ali Asghar (RA).

Today on Muharram 7 the processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, the son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), will be brought out. The mourning activity and torments inflicted on the family of Imam Hussain (RA) will gain further heat on Muharram 7, since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water from the River Euphrates by the opponent army.