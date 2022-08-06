Woman found dead in Khanpur canal

HARIPUR: The area people spotted the body of an elderly woman floating in the left bank canal of the Khanpur Dam here on Friday.

Police officials said that some picnickers found the body of a woman floating in the canal in the morning and informed the police who retrieved the body with the help of rescue workers and shifted it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khanpur.

According to police and the doctors, the preliminary investigation showed that unidentified woman, who was in her 70s, may have slipped into the canal. The autopsy of the body was carried out and the report was awaited from the FSL laboratory.