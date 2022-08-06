Jirga settles boundary dispute between KP, GB tribes

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga of elders and ulema of Kohistan and Diamer, which was constituted jointly by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan governments, on Friday managed to settle the decades-old boundary dispute between both federating units.

“We (district administrations) have demarcated disputed land of Thor (Diamer) and Harban (Upper Kohistan) in accordance with the decree issued by the grand jirga and settle this dispute between tribes of both sides once and for all,” Deputy Commissioner, Upper Kohistan, Mohammad Asif told reporters.

The blockade of the Karakoram Highway by the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha dam in the Harban area of Upper Kohistan earlier this week compelled the grand jirga to enforce its decree proclaimed in December last year.

The 24-member jirga having 12 elders and clerics from each side witnessed the demarcation process carried out by the Revenue staff in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Upper Kohistan, Mohammad Asif and Deputy Commissioner, Diamer, Fayyaz Ahmad. “With the settlement of land disputes between tribesmen of Diamer and Kohistan districts, now the process for acquisition of land for the Diamer-Bhasha dam could also be initiated within a day or two,” Asif said.

“A case of both KP and GB governments about the ownership of the disputed territory is still pending before the Supreme Court and if the apex court’s verdict is contrary to the jirga’s decree then it would also make no difference as ownership of tribes would remain intact,” Asif said. Four tribesmen of the Harban were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between the GB and KP tribes over the boundary dispute in 2016.