Six cops suspended

MARDAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan has suspended six officials of the National Narcotics Task Force for allegedly demanding money from the family of a trader and also ordered departmental investigation against them.

Six officers of NIT, Inspector Abdul Basir, Head Constable Sabir Ali, Constable Wasim Abbas, Constable Raj Wali, Constable Driver Arif and Elite Force Constable Jalal allegedly nabbed a trader named Wahab over some issue and later on they contacted his brother and demanded Rs20 million for his release.