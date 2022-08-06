ANP names candidates for by-elections

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced the names of its candidates for the Peshawar and Charsadda by-elections for the vacant seats of the National Assembly.
A press release said Ghulam Bilour and Aimal Wali Khan would be the party candidates for National Assembly constituencies NA-31 Peshawar and NA-24 Charsadda, respectively.
HARIPUR: The area people spotted the body of an elderly woman floating in the left bank canal of the Khanpur Dam here...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police are working to arrest three people who allegedly killed an 18-year-old boy in the limits...
MIRANSHAH: The shutter down and wheel-jam strike entered second day here on Friday, disrupting business activities and...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved 62 projects worth Rs110241 million.The approval...
PESHAWAR: The World Bank would start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts worth Rs13 billion in Swat district this...
MANSEHRA: King Salman Relief Centre on Friday handed over the second consignment of emergency relief goods to the...
Comments