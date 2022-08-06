 
Saturday August 06, 2022
Peshawar

ANP names candidates for by-elections

By Bureau report
August 06, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced the names of its candidates for the Peshawar and Charsadda by-elections for the vacant seats of the National Assembly.

A press release said Ghulam Bilour and Aimal Wali Khan would be the party candidates for National Assembly constituencies NA-31 Peshawar and NA-24 Charsadda, respectively.

