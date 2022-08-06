Terrorist killed, cop injured in Lakki shootout

LAKKI MARWAT: A terrorist was killed and a policeman sustained injuries in a firing incident at a checkpoint in Sarai Naurang tehsil on Friday, officials said.

They said that SHO Police Station Naurang Javed Khan along with the police party blocked the Kakki Road near Dheri graveyard when two unidentified terrorists arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on the police party, in which Constable Mohibullah was injured. They said that the police party also returned the fire, killing one of the terrorists as they tried to escape from the spot.

Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed arrived at the scene along with a heavy contingent of the police and cordoned off the area.

The body of the terrorist was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities while the motorcycle was seized. The injured cop, Muhaibullah, was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The DPO visited the hospital to enquire after his health.