CITY PULSE

Betaali Prem Katha
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play inspired by a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Kathasaritsagara’, and follows the story of a boy who meets a creature with magical powers and a knack for telling stories. Titled ‘Betaali Prem Katha’, the play will run at 8pm from August 12 to August 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Emblems of Here, Then and Now
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haniya Ali Athar and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Emblems of Here, Then and Now’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
The Karachi traffic police chief, DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, on Friday issued a traffic diversion plan for the Ashura...
The admissions tests for the bachelor's degree programme at one of the country's top engineering universities, NED...
A man allegedly slit his throat during the Friday prayer at a mosque in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase VI.Gizri...
A court on Friday sent six suspects to prison in a case related to the death of a young man who fell from a...
Speakers at a condolence reference at the Karachi Press Club on Friday paid rich tributes to journalist, author and...
The Sindh High Court on Friday restrained former SSP Rao Anwar from broadcasting or publishing his interview, in...
