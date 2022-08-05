Netherlands bound squad to face Shaheens in practice matches

LAHORE: Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad will face Pakistan Shaheens twice in a seven-day long training camp in Lahore.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the two 50-over games on August 7 and 10 at the LCCA Ground.

Abdullah Shafique and Zahid Mehmood, part of Pakistan’s 16-player Netherlands bound ODI squad, will represent the Shaheens in the two practice matches.

This will be the first time when both squads will come face-to-face.

Depending on team and tour requirements, the two squads will feature in different format matches that would aim to provide both practice to the national squad members and exposure to the reserve and upcoming players.

Besides Saud, for the two matches on Sunday and Wednesday, the Shaheens squad will feature talented players like Kamran Ghulam, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Arshad Iqbal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza and Qasim Akram.

The training camp for the Netherlands bound players will be held in Lahore from August 6-11 . The side will depart for Amsterdam on Friday, August 12. Mohammad Rizwan will join the camp after the first practice match while Haris Rauf will report in NHPC on August 7th .