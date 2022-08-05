 
Friday August 05, 2022
Newspost

Time to act

August 05, 2022

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. In recent years, we have witnessed rising sea levels, increased frequency of extreme weather events, heatwaves and excess rainfall.

The rulers must study the hazards of climate change and address our vulnerability to them.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

