Lessons from Karbala

This refers to the article ‘Saviour of Karbala’ (August 3, 2022) by Farhan Bokhari. There is no doubt that today, millions of people participate in Muharram programmes. This month teaches Muslims about love and sacrifice for humanity. It also tells them that they should forget their differences and live together, according to the teaching of Imam Hussain (a.s.).
The role of Bibi Zayneb (a.s.), after the incident of Karbala, is very important as she informed people about the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.). No doubt Bibi Zayneb (a.s.) is a great role model for all women.
Arbaz Raza Bhutta
Layyah
Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of anarchy. In just a few short years, we have witnessed...
The recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan has given the people of the province...
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan were hit by a 3.8...
This refers to the news report ‘Wakeup call’ . The author’s statement that the Lahore-Islamabad motorway...
While the rise in inflation has been affecting everyone, students face a great struggle to receive quality education....
Pakistan ranks 145 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. Despite women...
Comments