Lessons from Karbala

This refers to the article ‘Saviour of Karbala’ (August 3, 2022) by Farhan Bokhari. There is no doubt that today, millions of people participate in Muharram programmes. This month teaches Muslims about love and sacrifice for humanity. It also tells them that they should forget their differences and live together, according to the teaching of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

The role of Bibi Zayneb (a.s.), after the incident of Karbala, is very important as she informed people about the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.). No doubt Bibi Zayneb (a.s.) is a great role model for all women.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah