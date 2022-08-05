Murder charge added to case of youth who died after falling from DHA high-rise

A court on Thursday extended by one day the police remand of six suspects in a case related to the death of a young man who fell from a multi-storey building in the upscale locality of Defence Housing Authority.

Syed Muhammad Ammar, Usman Ahmed, Owais, Uzair Ahmed, Ahmed Jamil, and Syed Faaz have been charged and arrested following the death of their 26-year-old friend Adil Masood Khan on Sunday morning. The investigating officer produced the suspects before Judicial Magistrate-V (South) Mazhar Ali on the completion of their previous two-day remand. The IO, Abdul Raheem, informed the judge that they were required to be further interrogated in light of the call data record (CDR) of their cell phones, which was yet to be obtained.

He said he thoroughly interrogated the suspects but they were hiding facts about the incident. He pleaded with the court to extend their remand until Aug 15 so he could complete the questioning.

The magistrate, however, extended the suspects’ police remand for one day instead and directed the IO to produce them on Friday (today) along with a progress report. Masood, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, died after falling off the 17th floor of a high-rise building near Do Darya under mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s sister Varda Masood at the Darakhshan police station under sections 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The owner of the flat in question, Mujtaba, has also been named in the case but he is still at large. Earlier, IO Raheem informed the court that he had inserted Section 302 (premeditated murder) in the case.

“Perusal of the record shows that the instant FIR was lodged under Section 322 and 34 PPC and IO has inserted Section 302 PPC during investigation, which is heinous crime,” the magistrate noted.

The investigating officer said the youth had rented the apartment where they were having a party when Khan went to the balcony from where he fell. His friends fled the scene as they neither shifted him to a hospital nor informed anyone about the incident. The building administration later shifted the deceased to a hospital.

During the initial interrogation, the police officer said, the suspects confessed that they were using drugs at the flat. According to the complainant, she resides in Lahore and received a call from her brother’s friend, Hammad, who informed her about the alleged accident. She travelled to Karachi after she was informed about the death of her brother. She said her brother’s friends abandoned him and fled after he fell from a flat in DHA. The body had been lying in an open area for hours before the administration of the building took it to a hospital.