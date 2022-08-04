Kids of martyred cops to be provided scholarships

MANSEHRA: The Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences would provide scholarships to the children of martyred police personnel and officers.

“We are proud to announce scholarships for the families of policemen and officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” Dr Bahadar Shah, the Director of operations HHIRS, told a gathering here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Irfan Tariq and Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jamil were also present on the occasion and the latter signed the memorandum of understanding with the HHIRS on behalf of the police department.

Dr Shah, who signed the MoU on his institution’s behalf, said that HHIRS was also taking part in the charity and other welfare programmes initiated in the region and it was his institution’s utmost responsibility to serve wholeheartedly to the families of martyrs personnel and officers and those still safeguarding lives and properties of the citizens in the district and beyond.