Thursday August 04, 2022
National

Gastro cases on rise in Sindh

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2022

SUKKUR: The cases of gastroenteritis diseases are on the rise in interior Sindh amid hot weather. More than 100 people suffered from gastroenteritis during 24 hours in Naudero, 80 in Larkana, 130 in Matiari and 62 in Khairpur.

