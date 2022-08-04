Three robbers killed in Rajanpur encounter

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered dispatch of an additional police force to Rajanpur where a fight was going on between robbers and police, killing three robbers.

He said the Punjab Rangers were also approaching the spot while helicopters were being dispatched to the affected area for the help of police personnel in Rajanpur Kacha areas. Earlier, the Ranjanpur Police said heavy gunfire was exchanged between police and robbers in the Rojhan Kacha area after police encircled the robbers belonging to Dolai and Lund gangs. Three robbers were killed in the encounter and police advanced towards the robbers’ hideouts despite unpaved paths and floodwater.