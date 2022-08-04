NAB to go ahead with cases as per law, court decisions

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive Board on Wednesday decided to go ahead with cases in accordance with law and court decisions. The NAB Executive Board meeting was held here on Wednesday with Bureau’s head Aftab Sultan in the chair. The meeting carefully reviewed the cases and decided to go ahead with prescribed legal action.

In the meeting, various inquiry cases were discussed in detail and decisions were taken on merit with transparency as per law. The NAB started the implementation of the NAB (Amendment) Act, 2022 without sharing the details of the meeting of Executive Board.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, DG Rawalpindi Farmanullah Khan and other senior officers.

The NAB, in its announcement, said that NAB authorises various inquiries and investigations against the accused persons. “The inquiries and investigations on allegations are not final. NAB obtains point of view of the accused persons to meet the ends of justice in accordance with the law,” it announced.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan directed the NAB officers to work on merit while dealing with high-profile white-collar cases. He said that the accused should be given self-respect and full opportunity of hearing regarding allegations levelled against them. “All cases should be proceeded on merit without bias keeping aside the social status of any accused,” he instructed in his maiden visit to Rawalpindi NAB on Wednesday after assuming the office.

Rawalpindi NAB Director General Farmanullah, along with his team, briefed the chairman about the Bureau’s performance.Aftab Sultan asked the officers to work fearlessly, without pressure, displaying integrity, commitment and ensuring the rule of law. He directed the Rawalpindi NAB officers to complete complaint verifications and investigations transparently and on the basis of evidence and merit under laid down procedures.

The chairman appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi NAB under the supervision of the DG and expressed satisfaction with the progress.Sultan also visited the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Rawalpindi Regional Bureau. The lab facilitates the conduct of digital forensic, document verifications, and fingerprint analysis.