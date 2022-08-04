10MHz spectrum auction okayed

ISLAMABAD: Despite some observations made by the PTA chairman opposing spectrum auction on the basis of the last consultant report, the Auction Advisory Committee Wednesday approved a 10MHz spectrum auction in the 2100 band for 10 years.

The AAC, under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, rejected an offer for a spectrum auction of five megahertz (MHz) for seven years at the current base price. However, the AAC after detailed deliberations approved the auction of the 11.2MHz spectrum at a price of $19.5 million per 1 MHz, which could fetch $218 million (Rs51 billion) to the national kitty.

PTA Chairman PTA Maj-Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa opposed the move for selling 5MHz spectrum to one player on the basis of the last consultant report. The consultant had a fixed base price of $29 million per 1 MHz for 15 years.

The PTA chairman asked for launching the 5G technology but it was opposed during the meeting citing that at present it would not be possible to bring $2 billion. So making efforts and bringing $500 million will not serve the country’s purpose, it was added during the meeting.

In the working paper tabled before the AAC, it was proposed that Telenor Pakistan itself had committed to purchase only 5 MHz bandwidth in the 2100 MHz band for seven years at the current base price per year (established in the Sept 2021 auction). However, an official announcement through a press release stated that “the committee unanimously decided to go for auction of 2100 MHz band in 5.5 MHz bandwidth for 10 years using the current consultant’s report at net present value”.

One top official explained that on the basis of the last consultant report, the one MHz price was fixed at $2 million for 15 years, so Telenor Pakistan had offered the same price for seven years. It totalled $14 million for seven years. But the committee decided on $19.5 million for a period of 10 years so the total spectrum of 11.2 MHz, if sold, could bring $218 million to the national kitty.

Official sources said that the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication had issued a policy directive on Aug 4, 2021, after the federal cabinet ratified the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to approve the committee’s policy recommendations. Subsequently, the PTA had completed the spectrum auction process with the assistance of an internationally-reputed consultant, Frontier Economics, in September 2021.

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML/Ufone) had acquired 2x9 MHz in the 1800 MHz band for 15 years while there was no bid for the offered spectrum in the 2100 MHz band. On July 22, 2022, the federal government had constituted an Auction Advisory Committee to oversee spectrum auction(s) for next generation mobile services in Pakistan for improvement of mobile broadband services, which were unsold and available to be auctioned. In this regard, a consultative meeting was held at the PTA HQs, feedback from all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) was received.

According to an official press statement, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presided over the first meeting of spectrum auction committee for improvement of mobile broadband services in Pakistan at the Finance Division Wednesday.

Information Technology and Telecom Minister Aminul Haq, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, the PTA chairman and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The committee was briefed about demand and supply and recommendations of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for release of available spectrum for the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan. It was also shared that 4G penetration was spectacularly increasing in the country, which is really good for the development of the IT-related infrastructure in the county. The finance minister said that the government was aiming at improving the mobile broadband services in Pakistan as this sector contributed heavily to the development of the country. The committee unanimously decided to go for auction of 2100 MHz band in 5.5 MHz bandwidth for 10 years using the current consultant’s report at net present value.