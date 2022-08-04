Afghan professors attend training at NUST

Islamabad : A group of 28 professors from different universities of Afghanistan attended a two-week capacity building course at NUST.
The course covered areas including Academic Structuring in Higher Education Institutes, Outcome-based Education, Effective Class Planning, Contemporary Research Matrices, and Web of Science, Scopus & HEC Journal Recognition System, etc.
Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmed Shakeeb, attended the closing ceremony. The course was part of an extensive programme, which will see more Afghan professors visiting NUST for capacity building trainings.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Industrial Area zone during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 4 criminals...
Islamabad : The project of honey production initiated in Margalla Hills National Park under the Billion Tree Honey...
Islamabad : Pakistan signed the financing agreement for the second phase of Regional Infrastructure Fund with German...
Islamabad : Offering indispensable knowledge, awareness, treatment plans, and scientific approach for autism, a book...
Islamabad : Girl candidates claimed the top three positions in both science and humanities groups of the Secondary...
Islamabad : Senior-Superintendent of Police Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has said that the Islamabad...
Comments