Afghan professors attend training at NUST

Islamabad : A group of 28 professors from different universities of Afghanistan attended a two-week capacity building course at NUST.

The course covered areas including Academic Structuring in Higher Education Institutes, Outcome-based Education, Effective Class Planning, Contemporary Research Matrices, and Web of Science, Scopus & HEC Journal Recognition System, etc.

Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmed Shakeeb, attended the closing ceremony. The course was part of an extensive programme, which will see more Afghan professors visiting NUST for capacity building trainings.