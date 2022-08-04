Gang of burglars busted

Islamabad : The Islamabad Industrial Area zone during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 4 criminals involved in a series of theft incidents and recovered valuables and cash worth Rs1.75 million from their possession, the police said Wednesday.

Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha, the Islamabad capital police launched a crackdown on criminals elements to curb crime and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

The Industrial Area Zone and Noon police station team arrested four criminals involved in a series of theft incidents and recovered valuables and cash worth Rs1.75 million from their possession. The accused were identified as Asad Mehmud, Sahzawal Khan, Qadir Khan, and Rawal Masih. The accused have previous criminal records also. The accused Asad Mehmud was nominated in six cases registered in PS Noon and recovered Rs1.5 lakh cash from his possession. Accused Sahzawal Khan and Qadir Khan were nominated in one case registered in Noon PS and recovered 04 livestock animals worth Rs0.4 million from their possession. Accused Rawal Masih was nominated for one case registered in the Noon police station and recovered Rs1.1 million from his possession. Cases have been already registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.