Book ‘Autism and Behavioural Science’ launched

Islamabad : Offering indispensable knowledge, awareness, treatment plans, and scientific approach for autism, a book by Canada-based Pakistani psychologist and autism expert Saima Akram was launched here on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Autism and Behavioural Science,’ the book provides practical strategies in recent scientific research and practice in the field of autism. The concepts are premeditated with a balance of conceptual, practical, empirical and theoretical information to bridge the gap between research and everyday practice.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior. Worldwide, one in 100 children worldwide has autism. This estimate represents an average figure, and reported prevalence varies substantially across studies. Some well-controlled studies have, however, reported figures that are substantially higher.

Statistics from South Asia estimate that there may be 350,000 children with autism in Pakistan. Unfortunately, most of these children remain undiagnosed due to the lack of awareness and expertise in diagnosis. Saima has international work experience in the fields of autism, psychology, counselling, psychotherapy, behavioral analysis, special education, community development, project management, and gender equity and equality.