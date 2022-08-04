Japan agrees to provide $9m grant

Islamabad : The Japanese government has agreed on the provision of a $9.062 million grant to upgrade the mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services.
The money will be used to upgrade sewerage equipment, such as cleaning equipment and drainage pumps, to effectively maintain the sewer pipes and channels in Multan. A document signing ceremony for the purpose was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs here in the presence of Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro, Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and officials of both countries. Japan has provided Pakistan with $11.7 billion in development assistance since 1954.
