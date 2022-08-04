Turkish delegation visits PU

LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising of Director Yunus Emre institute Lahore Mr Eren Miyasoglu with Mr Shahabbatayn visited Punjab University and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar.

The delegates discussed possible areas of collaboration in terms of establishing a centre for offering Turkish language, short courses and degree programmers not only to benefit the masses interested in studying abroad but also to strengthen the relationship between both the brotherly nations through spreading culture and language awareness. HCBF Associate Professor Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta and Ms. Zahra also accompanied the delegation.