Emergency Helpline receives 3,031,732 calls

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab, including Lahore for the month of July 2022 here on Wednesday.
According to details, The15 Emergency Helpline received 3,031,732 calls, out of which, 1,816,584 calls were considered irrelevant and 210,037 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 37,877 calls received sought information, consultancy, and 8,737 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.
