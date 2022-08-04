Gang involved in multiple crimes traced

LAHORE:Bilal Sabit, a gang involved in several crimes, including attack on Additional IG Sajjad Afridi on motorway, murder of an additional secretary and others during a robbery, abduction of a woman in her car and vehicle snatching for robbery purpose few days back in Defence, has been traced on Wednesday.
A member of the gang was arrested after Lahore Police searching for the suspects involved in vehicle snatching from a woman in DHA. The victim Saira Malik, an advocate by profession reportedly left for home after completing her office work on July 18. As she boarded the car, another four-wheeler stopped besides her and two men barged into her car.
They made her hostage on gunpoint, blindfolded her and drove the car. She also alleged of torture by them. The victim finding an opportunity managed to flee from the car. The suspects along with car also snatched her valuables, cash, laptop etc.
A case was registered and teams were formed to detect the other suspects. A suspect identified as Abdullah was arrested few days back. Few gang members including Bilal Sabit, Imtiaz Langr, Arshad, Wajid and others have been killed in encounters with Rawalpindi police. Two members of the gang are imprisoned at Adiala Jail and nine members still busy in snatching bids in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other major cities.
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority held an auction of 13 commercial and residential plots in various schemes on...
LAHORE:University of Education hosted Young Leaders’ Conference 2022 at its Township Campus on Wednesday.UE Vice...
LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising of Director Yunus Emre institute Lahore Mr Eren Miyasoglu with Mr Shahabbatayn...
LAHORE:Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project will finance training of 10,000 Pakistani youths in various tourism...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute/Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar on...
Comments