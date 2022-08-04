Rain forecast

 
Thursday August 04, 2022
By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2022

LAHORE:Moderate and scattered rain hit the City here Wednesday while Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 27.3°C.

