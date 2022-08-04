Egg price hits Rs200 per dozen

LAHORE:Adding salt to the wounds of inflation-stricken masses, table egg’s consumer price hit Rs200 per dozen mark for the first time in summer months in the provincial metropolis, according to official price list issued on Wednesday.

As per latest price streak, after daily increase of Re1 per dozen since July 29, 2022 up to August 03, 2022, its price has been surged by Rs5/ dozen since then. Showing a jump of 23pc year on year, eggs have been reported to cost Rs162/dozen to consumers last year on August 03, 2021.

According to Agriculture Marketing Information Service, average per dozen price of egg has been recorded at Rs197. It ranges between Rs184 and Rs202 per dozen in various markets of the Punjab province. Eggs are being sold at Rs184 per dozen in Multan, 190 per dozen in DG Khan, Rs195 in Gujranwala. Its price jumped to Rs202 per dozen in Okara, Rs200 in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur. According to poultry industry, recent upward trend in egg price has been attributed to high cost of imports due to imbalance in rupee-dollar parity. He said corn crop was adversely affected due to bad weather and pest attack, which negatively contributed to rise cost of poultry feed.