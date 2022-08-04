Six injured in brawl over house construction

LAHORE:Around six persons were injured after two groups clashed with each other in Nishter Colony over construction of a house on Wednesday.

Reportedly, a person Basharat along with others was busy in construction of a house when his relatives (opponents) approached and asked him to stop any further construction. An exchange of harsh words was reported among both parties that resulted into an armed clash.

Around six persons, three from each group, received bullet injuries. The injured were identified as Danish Basharat 14, Saqlain Tariq 14, Riasat Ali 55, Ali Akbar 26, Iqra Liaqat 19 and Haider Ali 55.

HIT TO DEATH: A 70-year-old woman died in a road traffic accident in Garhi Shahu on Wednesday. The victim identified as Shareefan Bibi, a resident of Sheikhupura, was trying to cross road when a speeding bike hit her. The victim fell down and received fatal injuries. She was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in Cantonment.

Reportedly, fire broke out in a house situated near a bakery on Sarwar Road. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died whereas 929 were injured in 880 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

ARRESTED: Shahdara police arrested two suspected bike thieves on Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Mursaleen alias Munna and Salman. Police also recovered 10 bikes and mobile phone from their custody. The suspects would sell the bikes in other parts of the City after stealing.

Dacoits, burglars’ gang busted: DSP CIA Cantt Tariq Ilyas Kayani while talking to media representatives in Defence said that CIA arrested four-member inter-district dacoity and burglars gang and recovered more than Rs15 million in cash and 52 tolas of gold.

Dozens of robbery cases were traced against them.